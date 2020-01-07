USCIS Work Proposals Add To LGBTQ Asylum Seekers' Risks

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 6:05 PM EST) -- In the past few years, the asylum process in the United States has seen several large changes, whether through executive order, a decision by the U.S. attorney general, or new proposed regulations or policies. 2019 was no different. The current administration has often couched these new proposals[1] in arguments that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the parent agency of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, is seeking to “reduce incentives for aliens to file frivolous, fraudulent, or otherwise non-meritorious asylum applications to obtain employment authorization filed by asylum applicants seeking an employment authorization.” These new policies create adverse consequences for...

