W.Va. Gov. Cleared In Federal Tax Probe, His Atty Says

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 8:01 PM EST) -- Federal investigators have ended an investigation into the West Virginia governor’s personal and commercial tax obligations to the state without issuing charges, the governor’s personal attorney said Tuesday. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice was cleared of any wrongdoing after a federal investigation of his financial records and those of his family and businesses ended. (AP) George J. Terwilliger III of McGuireWoods LLP, an attorney for Republican Gov. Jim Justice, held a press conference in the state Capitol announcing that a U.S. Department of Justice probe that looked at the financial records of the governor, his companies and his family was over. Peter Carr,...

