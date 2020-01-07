4th Circ. Nixes Va. Permit For $7B Pipeline's Compressor

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 5:33 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit on Tuesday vacated a Virginia permit for a natural gas compressor station for the $7 billion Atlantic Coast pipeline, saying state air regulators failed to assess the station's health effects on the local, predominantly African American community. An appellate panel said the Virginia Air Pollution Control Board didn't evaluate the compressor station's potential to inflict disproportionate harm on the health of the historic Union Hill community of Buckingham County, Virginia, nor did it adequately determine whether the community was a suitable site for the station. Siding with the groups Friends of Buckingham and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and...

