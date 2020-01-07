'Opioid Babies' Seek Class Cert. In MDL

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 6:27 PM EST) -- Legal guardians of babies born to mothers who took opioids during pregnancy asked the Ohio federal judge overseeing the opioid multidistrict litigation to certify a class for the purpose of medical monitoring, saying Tuesday that the babies are the most vulnerable victims of the opioid crisis. The guardians said the children were "bathed in opioids" as their nervous systems and bodies were forming in utero and were diagnosed with neonatal abstinence syndrome, or NAS, in which infants whose mothers took opioids suffer from withdrawal after birth. The NAS diagnosis means the children will face significant challenges and additional risks as they...

