Harvest Health Sues To End Merger With Calif. Cannabis Co.

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 9:13 PM EST) -- Arizona cannabis company Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. has filed suit against a California cannabis company it had previously agreed to acquire, asking an Arizona federal judge to rule that it is entitled to terminate the merger agreement in arbitration. The Tempe, Arizona-based company said in Monday’s complaint that it has a right to recover more than $50 million it paid to Falcon International Corp. in cash and equipment advances. Harvest said that despite repeated requests, Falcon has not brought forward financial information for audits, nor has it rebutted evidence that it transported marijuana across state lines. “Because Falcon has been, on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS