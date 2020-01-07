Ill. Unveils 30-Day Income Tax Safe Harbor For Nonresidents

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 8:40 PM EST) -- Illinois seeks to establish a 30-day safe harbor against state income tax for nonresident employees under a recently proposed regulation that specifies how workers should calculate their number of days worked in the state. Employers will need to withhold Illinois income tax only for nonresident employees who work in Illinois for more than 30 days, which will apply for tax years ending or after Dec. 31, 2020, according to the proposed rule from the state Department of Revenue. The regulation was offered in Friday’s state register to carry out a 2019 law that created the safe harbor to ward off the possibility of...

