Simpson Thacher Helps Platinum Equity Close $10B PE Fund

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 3:38 PM EST) -- Platinum Equity LLC, with assistance from Simpson Thacher, said Tuesday it has completed fundraising for its fifth flagship private equity fund after nabbing $10 billion from limited partners, with plans to target leveraged buyouts of businesses it considers promising. The fund, called Platinum Equity Capital Partners V LP, was oversubscribed and surpassed its initial fundraising goal of $8 billion before closing at the hard cap, according to a statement. It secured capital commitments from more than 250 investors across 30 countries, including new and existing institutional partners. Platinum Equity is mostly sector-agnostic, with a focus on buying businesses that need operational...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS