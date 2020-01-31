Technology Group Of The Year: Cooley

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 1:07 PM EST) -- Cooley LLP represented ride-sharing giant Uber Inc. as it raised $8.1 billion in May in the largest U.S. initial public offering in five years, earning the firm a spot as one of Law360’s 2019 Technology Groups of the Year. Cooley advised Uber as the San Francisco-based company sold 180 million shares at $45 each, the largest IPO for a newly public company since e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. raised $25 billion in 2014. The stock has had its share of ups and down since then, hitting a high of $47.08 in June and plunging to $25.58 in November before trading...

