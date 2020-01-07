SEC's Bank Secrecy Act Powers Challenged At 2nd Circ.

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 9:01 PM EST) -- A Utah penny stock broker has asked the Second Circuit to roll back its $12 million penalty for spotty reporting of suspicious transactions, arguing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission doesn’t have the authority to enforce federal anti-money laundering laws. Alpine Securities Corp. said in a nearly 100-page brief Monday that the SEC usurped the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s power to enforce the Bank Secrecy Act and ginned up arbitrary legal standards to slam the Salt Lake City broker for filing suspicious-activity reports that skimped on details. Alpine’s brief characterized the SEC’s novel case as a land grab premised on...

