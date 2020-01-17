Telecommunications Group Of The Year: Latham & Watkins

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 2:22 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP held a prominent role in steering T-Mobile’s pending merger with Sprint last year, as well as developing net neutrality and Telephone Consumer Protection Act case law, earning the firm a spot among Law360’s 2019 Telecommunications Groups of the Year. Members of the firm’s communications law practice advised T-Mobile’s board of independent directors on various elements of its Sprint acquisition as the deal raced toward regulatory approval in 2019. Latham & Watkins attorneys also negotiated spinoff deals to satellite TV provider Dish Network that were ordered as part of the deal’s approval. Matthew Brill, who chairs the firm’s communications...

