Telecommunications Group Of The Year: Sidley Austin

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 1:11 PM EST) -- Sidley Austin LLP has secured high-profile court victories in closely watched telecom cases over the last year, including cementing AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner and the FCC's net neutrality deregulation, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2019 Telecommunications Groups of the Year. Members of the D.C.-based telecom and internet competition practice group represented AT&T at both the federal district court and appellate levels as the DirecTV parent company defended its purchase of Time Warner's valuable content library that includes HBO and CNN. In an unusual move, the federal government lobbed a challenge to the vertical merger, resulting in a D.C....

