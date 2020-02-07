Transportation Group Of The Year: Dykema Gossett

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 1:07 PM EST) -- Dykema Gossett PLLC has relentlessly defended global automakers and parts suppliers in high-stakes product liability litigation and has a leading role advising developers of self-driving vehicles, earning the firm a spot among Law360's Transportation Groups of the Year. More than 100 attorneys across 13 offices in California, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Texas and Washington, D.C., in its automotive industry group have helped Dykema become one of the most sought-after firms for automotive companies navigating consumer class actions, product liability litigation and an evolving regulatory landscape. "This has been a very good year for our group, just in terms of engagement with clients,...

