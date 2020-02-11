Transportation Group Of The Year: Nossaman

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 1:22 PM EST) -- Nossaman LLP’s infrastructure group has overseen a flurry of innovative and thoughtful projects this year, from crucial bridge and tunnel replacements in rural Louisiana to its continued work on modernizing Los Angeles International Airport, snagging it a spot for the fifth time in a row among Law360’s 2019 Transportation Groups of the Year. As a practice that represents exclusively public agencies, the infrastructure group has carved out a “very niche” part of the industry for itself, says practice chair Patrick Harder. “Our practice is unique,” he says. “There aren’t really many competitors that have that singular focus that we do on...

