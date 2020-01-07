PETA Wants Clarity From 1st Circ. On Animal Harassment

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 6:28 PM EST) -- People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals Inc. asked the First Circuit on Tuesday to clarify what it means to "harass" a captive animal under the Endangered Species Act, arguing a lower court judge got it wrong in ruling that two elderly Massachusetts elephants were not mistreated. PETA acknowledged that animal advocate Joyce Rowley did not meet her burden of proof when she sued on behalf of a pair of pachyderms who live at New Bedford's Buttonwood Park Zoo. But even though Rowley did not present enough evidence to win her bench trial, PETA said U.S. District Judge William G. Young’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS