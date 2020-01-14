Trials Group Of The Year: Gibson Dunn

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 1:10 PM EST) -- Gibson Dunn’s year of trial wins included fending off a multi-hundred-million-dollar claim against an investment adviser over its withdrawals from a fund and a closely watched $500 million antitrust trial defending a Korean ramen maker against price-fixing conspiracy claims, making it one of Law360’s 2019 Trials Groups of the Year. The trial and litigation function is deeply embedded in the firm’s DNA, according to partner Rachel Brass, one of the leaders on the ramen antitrust trial. “We approach cases from day one as if they will go to trial. The first thing we do is write the jury instructions: What is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS