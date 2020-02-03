White Collar Group Of The Year: Levine Lee

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 2:34 PM EST) -- Boutique firm Levine Lee LLP employed creative arguments that shone a spotlight on the government’s “outsourcing” of its fraud investigations to corporate counsel, winning favorable results in two high-profile cases and earning it a spot among Law360’s 2019 White Collar Practice Groups of the Year. At 12 attorneys-strong, co-founder Seth Levine prefers to describe his Manhattan-based firm as “modest” rather than small. Modest though it may be, the firm hasn’t been shy about taking on difficult matters and achieving exceptional results for clients. “We have been privileged to be involved in several cases that have had an impact on the law,”...

