White Collar Group Of The Year: McGuireWoods

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 2:17 PM EST) -- McGuireWoods LLP’s white collar practice secured the dismissal of charges against former congressman Aaron Schock, counseled Vice President Mike Pence in the Mueller probe and won a $501 million judgment against North Korea on behalf of the family of Otto Warmbier, earning it a place among Law360’s 2019 White Collar Groups of the Year. McGuireWoods’ 60-attorney white collar team, with expertise in 21 specialized areas, includes many high-profile alumni of the U.S. Department of Justice. Some examples: the group’s co-head George Terwilliger III capped his 15 years with the DOJ as acting attorney general under President George H.W. Bush; Richard Cullen,...

