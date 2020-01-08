Ex-3rd Circ. Judge Joins Stevens & Lee Appellate, ADR Group

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 5:31 PM EST) -- Stevens & Lee PC announced Tuesday that it had tapped Judge Thomas Vanaskie, who retired from the Third Circuit last year following nearly a quarter-century of service, to come on board as co-chair of the firm's appellate and alternative dispute resolution practices. Judge Vanaskie, who spent about a year as a contractor for the arbitration and mediation provider JAMS after leaving the bench at the beginning of last year, told Law360 on Wednesday that he was looking forward to having the chance to build a practice while taking advantage of Stevens & Lee's established presence in his home base of Scranton,...

