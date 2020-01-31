Appellate Group Of The Year: WilmerHale

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 3:11 PM EST) -- Lawyers at WilmerHale landed in front of the Supreme Court three times in the past year, where they netted big wins in remaking the limits of bankruptcy protection, sovereign immunity and liability on the high seas, accomplishments that have landed the firm a place, yet again, among Law360's 2019 Appellate Groups of the Year. This won't be news to followers of the high court or of the firm, whose appellate group has earned the nod more years than not in the past decade. Co-chair Seth P. Waxman, former solicitor general in the Clinton administration, has appeared before the justices no fewer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS