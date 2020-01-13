Liquefied Natural Gas: A Power Solution For Isolated Markets

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 5:43 PM EST) -- Natural gas is playing a growing role as an electricity generation fuel. As the drive for decarbonization intensifies, in light of growing attention to climate change risks, the increasing role that natural gas can play becomes clearer. Burning natural gas to produce electricity produces lower emissions of nearly all types of air pollutants, including carbon dioxide, than other fuels. This is particularly true of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, which has had most impurities removed in its production. The emissions advantages of burning natural gas offer great opportunities for large markets. We have seen this already in the United States. Carbon...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS