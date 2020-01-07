Argentina Dodges Hedge Fund's $84M Bond Suit, For Now

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 10:11 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday dismissed Aurelius Capital's $84 million lawsuit accusing the Argentine government of failing to make agreed-upon securities payouts, but gave the hedge fund a chance to amend its claims. U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska said the gross domestic product-linked securities at issue are governed by a document, known as the Global Security, that clearly and unambiguously lays out the inputs for a formula that Argentina used to determine whether it owed those payouts. Aurelius Capital Master Ltd. claims Argentina defaulted on payments owed on its GDP-linked securities in 2013, but according to the judge,...

