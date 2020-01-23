Squire Patton Boggs Nabs Ex-Venable Patent Pro

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 2:59 PM EST) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP has brought on a former Venable LLP partner with more than two decades of litigation experience across a broad range of technologies, the firm has announced. Adam Hess recently joined as partner in Squire Patton Boggs' intellectual property and technology practice group, the firm said in a Jan. 7 statement. Hess was previously a partner at Venable's Washington, D.C., office, where he worked for more than seven years. "Squire Patton Boggs' sophisticated global focus was a big draw for me," Hess told Law360 by email Thursday. "I previously worked with Squire attorneys as co-counsel and was impressed...

