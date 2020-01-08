Judge Balks At Trump's Refugee Resettlement Order

Law360, Greenbelt, Md. (January 8, 2020, 6:46 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal judge tore into President Donald Trump's "totally unlawful" executive order allowing states and localities to block refugees, telling a government attorney Wednesday that Trump exceeded his authority when he issued the directive last September. An often exasperated U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte, who heard more than two hours of oral arguments in a preliminary injunction bid by three national refugee resettlement groups seeking to block the order, inquired whether Trump's order was "purely a political thing." The judge asserted that it runs afoul of the Refugee Act of 1980, which gives local authorities only a consulting, but not a determinative, role over who to accept...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS