ACA Insurer Wants CVS To Reveal Discounted Drug Prices

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 6:59 PM EST) -- A Maine-based health care insurer asked a Rhode Island federal court to compel CVS to disclose drug pricing information, saying the data is essential to determine how much its pharmacy benefit manager overcharged it. Maine Community Health Options, one of two plans offering insurance on the Affordable Care Act exchange in the state, said CVS Pharmacy Inc. has refused to hand over information on drug prices, data related to transactions with individuals who purchased drugs without insurance and records relating to the calculation of usual and customary prices. CVS' refusal, the insurer said, is in spite of a subpoena issued by...

