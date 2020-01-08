Bristol-Myers, Sanofi Sue Hawaii AG Over Drug Promo Limits

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 4:16 PM EST) -- In an unusual move, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Sanofi-Aventis are suing Hawaii’s attorney general for allegedly trampling their free speech rights by trying to strong-arm the drugmakers into making bogus promotional statements about the blood thinner Plavix. In a complaint filed Tuesday in Hawaii federal court, the companies targeted Aloha State Attorney General Clare E. Connors over a suit the state filed in 2014 alleging Plavix doesn’t work well for many residents because of genetic traits that inhibit metabolization of the drug. According to Tuesday’s one-count complaint, the state is trying to penalize Bristol-Myers and Sanofi for not making statements that the drug...

