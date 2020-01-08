Poor Health Cannot Halt £80M FCA Trial Over Pension Advice

Law360, London (January 8, 2020, 4:14 PM GMT) -- A judge refused on Wednesday to delay the start of a trial against two men accused of misleading customers into sinking £80 million ($105 million) of retirement savings into investments that failed, saying it is not clear that medical treatment would solve “serious” health issues. Adam Johnson QC, sitting as a judge at the High Court, said he had no doubt that the Financial Conduct Authority’s efforts to claw back pensioners’ retirement money from Craig Lummis was distressing and had undermined his mental health. But there was no indication that pushing back the start of the trial, which is scheduled to...

