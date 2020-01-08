UK Investigates As Hackers Hold Forex Co. To Ransom

Law360, London (January 8, 2020, 12:35 PM GMT) -- British crime-fighting agencies said Wednesday that they are investigating a cyberattack on foreign-currency seller Travelex in which hackers are demanding a ransom to prevent the release of customers' data. Police and the National Crime Agency are investigating a ransomware attack on Travelex, which took all its systems offline to prevent the spread of the virus. (AP) The Metropolitan Police in London said it is leading a probe into a ransomware attack on Travelex, as the National Crime Agency confirmed it is playing a supporting role. The global company, which provides international payments services and operates currency-exchange branches, discovered a software virus...

