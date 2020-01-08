Full UK Trade Deal Not Possible By Year's End, EU Says

Law360, London (January 8, 2020, 3:46 PM GMT) -- It will be impossible for the U.K. and the European Union to negotiate a comprehensive trade deal by the end of the year once Britain leaves the bloc on Jan. 31, the head of the European Commission said Wednesday. Ursula von der Leyen said the tight timetable makes the task of reordering every aspect of the U.K.'s post-Brexit trade with the EU "basically impossible." Both sides would need to identify which matters need to be settled within the negotiating period, she said. Speaking at the London School of Economics, von der Leyen said it was possible to have a full deal that...

