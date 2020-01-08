Rosenstein’s Job Hunt Started And Ended At King & Spalding

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 11:19 AM EST) -- Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is entering private practice for the first time at King & Spalding, which he called “the only firm I looked at seriously” in an interview Wednesday. Rosenstein left the U.S. Department of Justice in May after 29 years. He spent his final two years as second in command, a role in which he supervised the DOJ’s investigation into Russian meddling in U.S. elections. Previously, Rosenstein had been the U.S. attorney in Maryland for 12 years and head of the DOJ’s Tax Division for four. Despite his long resume, Rosenstein said in a brief phone interview...

