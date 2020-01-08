Enviros Sue Feds Over Habitat Designations For Turtle

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 7:56 PM EST) -- The Center for Biological Diversity and other environmental groups on Wednesday accused the federal government of blowing past a deadline to protect certain areas important for the green sea turtle’s survival in violation of the Endangered Species Act. The groups sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service in D.C. federal court accusing them of failing to designate critical habitat for the turtle, which provides some protections for certain areas deemed vital for the species. The groups want the government to extend critical habitat designations to some of the animal’s nesting beaches in Florida, Georgia and other...

