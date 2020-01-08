1st Circ. Hints At Keeping Mass. Recording Ban Struck Down

Law360, Boston (January 8, 2020, 3:48 PM EST) -- The First Circuit suggested a Massachusetts federal judge threaded the needle appropriately in striking down a blanket ban on secret recordings and allowing police and other officials to be recorded without consent, hearing arguments Wednesday that the judge both went too far and not far enough. Inside a jam-packed seventh-floor courtroom, the panel seemed sympathetic to the solution crafted by U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris, who in December 2018 declared Massachusetts' blanket recording ban to be unconstitutional, allowing citizens to record government officials or police officers when they perform their duties in public. Boston's district attorney, Rachael Rollins, has argued...

