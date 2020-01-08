SEC Wants Exchanges To Revamp Stock Market Data Policies

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 5:04 PM EST) -- A divided U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday proposed requiring stock exchanges to file a single plan that governs the dissemination of stock market quotes and related data, hoping to modernize current policies and prevent conflicts of interest, although dissenters panned the plan as weak. The SEC is seeking public comment on the proposal, which could amount to the first significant change in 15 years to the National Market System, which governs the trading of equities in the United States. The vote was 3-2, with Chairman Jay Clayton and Commissioners Hester Peirce and Elad Roisman supporting. Democratic Commissioners Robert Jackson...

