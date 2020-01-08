Package Co. Says Pot Dispensary 'Exit Bags' Infringe Its IP

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 6:48 PM EST) -- A cannabis dispensary operator has sown confusion among customers by selling its wares in bags “virtually identical” to those produced by package maker A&A Global Imports, according to a lawsuit filed in California federal court on Tuesday. A&A alleges in the complaint that Green Light District Holdings Inc., which owns dispensaries in Nevada and California under the name ShowGrow, is infringing the design patents and trade dress of its so-called exit bags, as well as the “Pinch N Slide” mark. Some states require these childproof exit bags as marijuana carry-out bags when consumers purchase from a dispensary. A&A says there is...

