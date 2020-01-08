Zohar Director Calls Tilton's Ch. 11 Sale Plan 'Backwards'

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 2:28 PM EST) -- The court-appointed director of the Zohar Funds is asking a Delaware bankruptcy judge to reject asset sale procedures proposed by Zohar founder Lynn Tilton, saying her sale timeline "seems precisely backwards." In a motion Tuesday, Joseph J. Farnan Jr. asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen Owens to instead accept the procedures proposed by the Zohar Funds themselves, saying Tilton's plan should be rejected for both delaying the sale of the most valuable assets until later this year and giving Tilton too much control over the sales. Tilton steered Zohar into Chapter 11 in March 2018 after years of battles in multiple courts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS