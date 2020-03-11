Pa. Justices Cast Doubt On Telecom Noncompete's Viability

Law360, Philadelphia (March 11, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Members of Pennsylvania's highest court raised questions during oral arguments Wednesday over the enforceability of a noncompete agreement between a telecommunications construction firm and a subcontractor that wasn't formally inked until months after the subcontractor's work began. While Rullex Co. LLC has claimed its noncompete agreement with subcontractor Tel-Stream Inc. was contemplated from the start of their relationship, at least two members of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court suggested during a hearing in Philadelphia that the gap between when the subcontractor started its work and when the noncompete was signed casts doubt on the deal's legitimacy. "There has to be some limiting...

