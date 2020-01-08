Takata Recalls 10M More Air Bag Inflators

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 9:50 PM EST) -- Takata is recalling 10 million more air bag inflators that could explode and shoot off shrapnel in what's possibly the last phase of the largest recall in U.S. history, according to documents posted Wednesday. The recalled inflators were interim remedies installed in air bags until a more permanent solution could be found following the initial worldwide recall of about 50 million Takata air bags, according to a report posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website. ​​​​​​​The 10 million figure is an estimate of the amount of inflators made for the U.S. market, according to Takata. While the recalled inflators...

