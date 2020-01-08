Former Medical Device Co. Workers Say Firing Was Retaliation

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 9:47 PM EST) -- Four former employees of Life Spine Inc. claimed in Illinois federal court Tuesday that the medical device maker illegally fired them for complaining about a yearslong kickback scheme for which the company ultimately had to pay a $5.5 million federal penalty. Ex-employees Larry Harvey, Walter Bennett, Cameron Thrall and Jon Nolan alleged that Life Spine owes them lost wages and damages for unlawfully retaliating against their opposition to its scheme, in which the company paid surgeons more than $7 million to incentivize them to use the company's products in their spinal surgeries. Life Spine paid a $5.5 million penalty in October as part of...

