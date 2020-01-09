US Cos. Seek Duties On Chinese, Brazilian Wood Moldings

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 5:15 PM EST) -- A U.S. millworkers' group accused Brazilian and Chinese companies of dumping wood moldings and other millwork products into the U.S., costing the domestic industry $89 million in sales and revenue, according to U.S. International Trade Commission filings. The Coalition of American Millwork Producers on Tuesday estimated dumping margins between roughly 268.7% and 361.8% for the products, which include items such as door frames, base moldings, crown moldings and handrails. The group also accused Chinese companies of benefiting from a range of government subsidies. "Being forced to compete with imports dumped at this magnitude clearly has a negative effect on the domestic...

