Online Vape Companies Can't Sell Flavored Products In Mass.

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 4:46 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts judge on Tuesday granted the state’s request to ban five e-cigarette companies from selling their products to Bay State residents while the state attorney’s suit alleging they sold flavored vaping products in violation of a recent law is pending. Suffolk Superior Court Judge Linda Giles granted the motion for a preliminary injunction in a hearing, according to court records. The state attorney general hit the out-of-state companies with a suit on Dec. 20 claiming they sold flavored vaping products online to Massachusetts residents and didn’t have safeguards in place to prevent minors from buying their products. Massachusetts in November...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS