Fed's Real-Time Payments Idea Presents Risks, Challenges

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 5:51 PM EST) -- The Federal Reserve System’s announcement that it is developing the FedNowSM Service, a real-time payment and settlement service, has inspired comments about how the reduction in payment delays will reduce overdraft and short-term credit-related costs from policymakers. Real-time payments can cut both ways for overdraft and consumer use of short-term credit. Given that real-time payment services are platforms for financial institutions, working out responsibilities and calculating restitution and damages may involve considering the dynamics between financial institutions. Real-time payments allow financial institutions to exchange information to make debits and credits to customer accounts and notify customers of completed or failed payments...

