SEC Accuses Mass. Co. Of $6M Investment Scam

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 4:12 PM EST) -- Two New England men and their allegedly unregistered investment company scammed seniors out of $6 million, lied in their sales pitches and sunk the funds into failing ventures, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday. According to a civil complaint filed by the SEC, Thomas D. Renison, 64, and Timothy James Allcott, age 58, formed their enterprise, ARO Equity LLC, in July 2015 and spent the next two-and-a-half years convincing “elderly, unsophisticated investors” to give the company their retirement funds under the pretense that the money would be safely invested in local businesses. The men assured their victims that they...

