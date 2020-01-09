Young Sidley Vet Confirmed As Trump's 'Regulatory Czar'

Law360, Washington (January 9, 2020, 5:52 PM EST) -- In a party-line vote Thursday, the Senate confirmed a youthful former Sidley Austin LLP associate to run the White House office that reviews federal regulations despite Democrats' procedural protests and liberal advocates' concerns about his "limited qualifications." Paul J. Ray won confirmation to lead the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs on a 50-44 vote with all Democrats opposed because the office did not turn over requested documents from Ray's time as an associate and acting director since May 2018. Republicans contended that the information requests were unreasonably broad. Less than a decade out of law school, the former U.S. Supreme...

