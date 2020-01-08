Hospital Escapes Suit Over Unpaid $3.1M Med Mal Awards

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 8:18 PM EST) -- A South Carolina appeals court on Wednesday affirmed the dismissal of a suit seeking to collect $3.1 million from a hospital in connection with an OB/GYN’s botched surgeries, saying the hospital didn’t have a duty to ensure the physician had medical malpractice insurance coverage. Chris Katina McCord, Janice Sherfield and their husbands argued in their suit against Laurens County Health Care System and its successor, Greenville Health System, that the hospital had a duty to make sure Dr. Byron Brown had medical malpractice insurance to cover their claims. They said this duty was part of the “services to be rendered” in...

