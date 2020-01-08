9th Circ. Says Woman Who Stabbed Ex Can't Blame Lexapro

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 4:37 PM EST) -- A woman convicted of trying to kill her estranged husband by stabbing him can't blame Allergan's antidepressant Lexapro, the Ninth Circuit has ruled, saying her civil lawsuit would amount to a rehash of her criminal case. In a split decision filed Tuesday, the Ninth Circuit panel found that there would be too much overlap between Laura Wenke’s suit against Forest Laboratories Inc., which merged with Allergan in 2018, and her criminal trial, which resulted in her conviction. Tuesday's decision affirms the dismissal of Wenke's suit with prejudice. At the criminal trial, the panel wrote, Wenke already argued that Lexapro, which she...

