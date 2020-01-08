Ariz. Judge Refuses To Toss Ex-Backpage Execs' Charges

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 9:24 PM EST) -- An Arizona federal judge on Wednesday again declined to throw out the indictment of former executives and employees at listing site Backpage.com, ruling that they hadn't shown that the Communications Decency Act precludes their federal criminal charges under the Travel Act. The former executives and employees are accused of facilitating prostitution through ads on Backpage, a now-defunct website that was once affiliated with the publisher of the Village Voice. Specifically, Village Voice owners and former executives Michael Lacey, James Larkin, Scott Spear and Jed Brunst, as well as former Backpage employees Andrew Padilla, Jaala Joye Vaught and Dan Hyer, face 50...

