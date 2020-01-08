Feds Tout Safety, Eased Rules In Self-Driving Cars Policy

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 7:17 PM EST) -- The Trump administration on Wednesday updated its federal policy for developing self-driving cars, reinforcing safety guidelines and unifying federal agencies' efforts while promising to ease any regulatory barriers to U.S. innovation and competitiveness in the space. The 56-page road map issued by the White House and the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration offers a framework for how auto manufacturers, technology giants, artificial intelligence developers and other companies should go about testing their automated car technologies before debuting them on roadways. DOT Secretary Elaine L. Chao unveiled the latest policy, called Ensuring American Leadership in Automated Vehicle Technologies:...

