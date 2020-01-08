Navajo Co., Montana Agree To More Talks On Coal Mine

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 7:02 PM EST) -- A Montana environmental agency and a Navajo Nation-owned company said Tuesday that they have extended an agreement to allow the company to continue managing a recently acquired coal mine in the state while the parties hash out a long-range deal. Navajo Transitional Energy Co. LLC has been operating the Spring Creek Mine in Montana under an agreement with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality that provides for a limited waiver of the tribe’s sovereign immunity to suit. NTEC bought the mine and two Wyoming mines from Cloud Peak Energy Inc. after that company entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy last May. The Montana...

