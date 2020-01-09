CohnReznick Hit With Investor Suit Over Platinum Audits

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 8:44 PM EST) -- Dozens of investors who collectively sank $63 million into a Platinum Partners vehicle have sued CohnReznick LLP over its auditing work for the defunct hedge fund, accusing the professional services firm of enabling the fraud that led to Platinum’s downfall. The investors in Platinum Partners Credit Opportunities Fund contend CohnReznick was “white washing” Platinum’s many problems by issuing audit reports that painted an overly positive picture of a growing fund with consistent returns, when in reality, CohenReznick knew the fund's assets were overvalued and its balance sheet was based on fraud, according to a complaint filed Tuesday in New York state...

