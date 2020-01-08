Inadvertent 'No' On Form Won't Doom Family's Asylum Bid

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 7:42 PM EST) -- A Venezuelan woman and her family got a second shot at winning asylum after an Eleventh Circuit panel held Wednesday that a box mistakenly checked "no" on their asylum form shouldn't tank the credibility of their testimony in immigration court. In an unpublished decision, a trio of judges reversed a decision by the immigration courts' appellate board that Alexandra Puerta Yanez, who had requested asylum in the U.S. on behalf of herself and her family, wasn't credible because of apparent inconsistencies in her asylum application. The judges explained that while Puerta Yanez had checked "no" on her I-589 form when asked...

