Cannabis Group Of The Year: Sheppard Mullin

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 3:22 PM EST) -- For its work helping to steer Baker Technologies into a four-way merger that yielded TILT Holdings Inc. and other pioneering work in the growing cannabis industry, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP earned a spot as one of Law360's 2019 Cannabis Groups of the Year. Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP officially launched its cannabis group with more than 70 attorneys across 12 offices in June, but attorneys at the firm had been working in the space quietly for some four years before going public. By the end of 2019, its ranks had swelled to 90 attorneys, making it one of...

